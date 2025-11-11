'Vibe Code' And Master AI Tools: Meta AI Chief's Counsel To Teens For Replicating Bill Gates' Success

Meta AI Chief Officer Alexandr Wang has said that young teenagers should spend time familiarising themselves with AI tools and employ "vibe coding" to explore new ideas and innovate if they wish to replicate the success of Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg.

Vibe coding refers to the process of developing an application or software by giving prompts to artificial intelligence, which uses these instructions to develop the intended product.

The term was coined by OpenAI co-founder Andrej Karpathy. The idea is that AI can aid those who have little knowledge of coding who can use AI tools to take care of a large part of the coding aspect of product development.

Wang himself became a billionaire at age 24 in 2021, becoming the youngest billionaire at that time. He co-founded Scale AI in 2016, and sold 49% stake of the company to Meta AI Platforms. after which he joined on as chief AI officer at Meta AI.

Wang said that young people are at a similar time period with AI accessibility as when personal computers became prevalent, and should leverage this access to understand, explore and use AI tools to innovate. "If you are like 13 years old, you should spend all your time coding and just, you know, that's how you live your life," Wang said, on the TBPN podcast.

He used the example of Mark Zuckerberg and Bill Gates who also spent a lot of time with code and computers when they were younger which they used to create tech conglomerates and make their fortunes.

"It’s almost like when personal computers first came about, or just computing in general — the people who spent the most time with them, or who grew up with it, had this immense advantage in the future economy, like Bill Gates or even the Mark Zuckerbergs of the world. I think that moment is happening right now," Wang said.

The Meta AI chief said that those who spend time using AI tools and figure out how to use them better than others will have a huge advantage over them.

“I think it’s actually in some ways an incredible moment of discontinuity where if you just happen to spend like 10,000 hours playing with the tools and figure out how to use them better than other people, that’s a huge advantage,” Wang stated.