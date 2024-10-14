Vi Business Partners With Infinity Labs To Introduce Make-In-India SD-WAN Solution

Vi Business, the enterprise arm of telecom operator Vi, has announced a partnership with Infinity Labs Ltd. to introduce a make-in-India SD-WAN solution as part of its Hybrid SD-WAN portfolio. The collaboration enhances the portfolio by integrating artificial intelligence-based security features, offering enterprises defence against the growing threat of cyberattacks.

Stronger security frameworks are crucial for any enterprise to thrive in a digital business environment. Hybrid SD-WAN is designed to provide businesses with solutions like hybrid network, integrated security, intelligent routing, monitoring and analytics, according to Vi Business.

“This partnership with Infinity Labs Ltd. will allow us to deliver an indigenously developed SD-WAN solution with advanced security capabilities and a robust roadmap for future evolution," said Rochak Kapur, executive vice president, Vi Business.

The two companies aim to help equip enterprises with AI-powered security features to enhance their threat detection mechanisms, automate responses and safeguard sensitive data.

“Together, we will empower Indian enterprises with an AI-based Secure SD-WAN solution that not only meets their growing business needs but is also locally developed,” said Rakesh Goyal, chief executive officer and managing director, Infinity Labs Ltd.