Vi Business Launches IoT Smart Central Platform For Asset Management

Vi Business, the enterprise arm of Vi, has launched IoT Smart Central, an integrated IoT connectivity and device management platform, which will allow enterprises to control, monitor and manage IoT assets remotely on a real-time basis using a single dashboard.

According to Vi Business, the platform provides an overview of all IoT assets and enables enterprises to remotely manage and control the SIM lifecycle of projects across industries such as automobiles, banking and utilities. It offers real-time diagnosis and remote troubleshooting for IoT devices, with alerts to avoid overlooking of mission-critical issues.

Using advanced analytics, the platform offers enterprises a dynamic billing model and tailored rate plans based on usage patterns, the company said. It offers flexible and easy to integrate APIs with third-party applications to better manage IoT assets and in-life operations.

Amit Satpathy, executive vice president and head of IoT business, Vi, said, “With the growing adoption of IoT, the next decade will see the development of a massive IoT ecosystem, enabling billions of connected devices.”

“The transformative end-to-end platform will give enterprises an edge to centrally manage, control and monitor connectivity options for their IoT devices across industries and use cases,” Satpathy added.

IoT Smart Central comes with predictive maintenance features to reduce operational downtime, thus improving tech efficiencies. Through the portal’s self-service capabilities, users can instantly raise and track query, request, and complaint and get faster resolution.

The platform has been tested and adopted by some of the leading enterprises across industries for diverse use cases, Vi Business said.