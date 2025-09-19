'Very Rare' Camera Bug Hits Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone Air As They Go On Sale

The iPhone 17 Pro Max and iPhone Air have reportedly encountered a camera issue that causes part of an image to black out in specific situations. The issue was pointed out in a review by CNN, and Apple has acknowledged that it affects the iPhone 17 Pro Max and iPhone Air.

​“...something that can happen in very rare cases when an LED light display is extremely bright and shining directly into the camera,” a spokesperson from Apple shared with CNN.

“Apple has identified a fix and will be releasing it in an upcoming software update,” the Apple spokesperson added.

While a solution will be included in a future iOS update, it is still unclear when the latest update will be available for the iPhone 17 Pro Max and iPhone Air. Until then, some users might face this camera issue in certain scenarios.