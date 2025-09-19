'Very Rare' Camera Bug Hits Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone Air As They Go On Sale
The iPhone 17 Pro Max and iPhone Air go on sale starting Sept. 19.
Apple’s iPhone 17 series goes on sale starting Sept. 19, and fans are looking forward to get their hands on the latest devices. However, just on time for sale, a new problem is creeping into the latest iPhones.
A few days back, there were battery problems reported by users when they downloaded iOS 26. Now, it appears that a camera bug has hit the two most talked-about devices in the iPhone 17 lineup: the flagship iPhone 17 Pro Max and the all-new thin and light iPhone Air.
Camera Bug Hits Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone Air
The iPhone 17 Pro Max and iPhone Air have reportedly encountered a camera issue that causes part of an image to black out in specific situations. The issue was pointed out in a review by CNN, and Apple has acknowledged that it affects the iPhone 17 Pro Max and iPhone Air.
“...something that can happen in very rare cases when an LED light display is extremely bright and shining directly into the camera,” a spokesperson from Apple shared with CNN.
“Apple has identified a fix and will be releasing it in an upcoming software update,” the Apple spokesperson added.
While a solution will be included in a future iOS update, it is still unclear when the latest update will be available for the iPhone 17 Pro Max and iPhone Air. Until then, some users might face this camera issue in certain scenarios.
iOS 26 Problems Continue
The camera bug issue comes on the heels of battery drainage problems affecting users who downloaded Apple’s latest iOS 26 update. Apple has mentioned that it is “normal” and temporary.
“Immediately after completing an update, particularly a major release, you might notice a temporary impact on battery life and thermal performance. This is normal, as your device needs time to complete the setup process in the background, including indexing data and files for search, downloading new assets, and updating apps,” Apple said.
Users of iOS 26 have also expressed legibility concerns arising from the Liquid Glass design language. Additionally, some users have reported that Liquid Glass causes the app icons on iOS 26 to seem tilted, leading to distortion and motion sickness.
The iPhone 17 series will come with iOS 26 out-of-the-box.