Valve Steam Machine Gaming Console Specs, Features, Performance, Launch Date, Expected Price

The biggest release by Valve is the new Steam Machine gaming console, which resembles a sleek mini gaming PC but acts like a console. At the heart of the Steam Machine is a semi-custom AMD Zen 4 chipset, which includes six cores and twelve threads. The console also packs an RDNA3 GPU capable of delivering 4K gaming at 60 fps with ray tracing and FSR.

The Steam Machine is available in 512GB and 2TB variants and runs on SteamOS. It packs 16GB DDR5 RAM and 8GB GDDR6 VRAM, with connectivity options like Wi-Fi 6E and Ethernet and ports such as HDMI and DisplayPort, along with an internal PSU. A programmable LED strip on the front offers the status for startups, installs, and downloads.

Valve has confirmed the Steam Machine packs six times the power of the Steam Deck, unlocking the full Steam library — from AAA blockbusters to indie title. “Once you sign in with your Steam account, your entire library will be there waiting for you,” Valve said. Titles optimised for the Steam Machine will sport a “Steam Machine Verified” badge, akin to the “Steam Deck Verified” label.

The Steam Machine gaming console’s price is expected to range from $800 to $1000, varying by configuration, although official prices aren’t in yet.