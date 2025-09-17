Valorant Patch Notes Confirm Highly Anticipated 'Replays' Go-Live

Valorant’s update 11.06 has arrived, and with it, the long-anticipated replays are going live.

According to the latest Valorant patch notes by Riot Games, the replay system is available for Competitive, Unrated, Swiftplay, and Premier modes. Replays will be introduced with Competitive mode first, followed by other modes.

The update will allow players to view their replays, a feature that is highly sought after. However, you only have the ability to view their replays from the currently live patch. It means that if you used patch 11.06 to play a game and wish to watch the replay on patch 11.07, you will not be able to do so.

You can only replay games that you have participated in and won’t have the option to view a friend’s replay or observe a professional player during a game. You’ll need to turn to YouTube or Twitch if you wish to do that.

Nonetheless, replays are quite useful to get an overview of your recent games. You can gain insights into specific rounds or games, allowing you to discern what succeeded or failed during the course of a game and how other players performed as well.