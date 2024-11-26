Users Could Face OTP Delivery Delays As TRAI’s Message Traceability Deadline Nears

Scammers often use phoney OTP messages to access people's devices and cause large financial losses. In a bid to combat spam and fraudulent calls and messages, along with protecting customers better, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India has issued a number of directives over the past few months.

TRAI's directive to telecom providers to provide message traceability is one important step that may take effect on Dec. 1. TRAI’s message traceability regulation requires that all messages sent by telecom companies be traceable, to stop the abuse of messaging systems for phishing and spam.

According to the regulation, a message must be traceable all the way from sender to recipient. This includes: confirming the entire delivery chain for all communications delivered by financial institutions, banks, and e-commerce businesses; blocking messages in which the telemarketers' sequence cannot be traced or does not correspond with records; and requiring companies who send promotional messages to give telcos all relevant information, including URLs and call-back numbers.

The move was first announced in August, and telcos were initially given until Oct. 31 to implement these traceability procedures. However, in response to demands from big players, such as Jio, Airtel, Vodafone Idea, and BSNL, that the move might cause message blockages, this deadline was extended to Nov. 30. As the new deadline draws near, these telecom operators will have to follow the message traceability directive.

TRAI had allowed the regulation to be implemented gradually, and operators were urged to warn entities until Nov. 30 that do not comply with the directives. Messages from non-compliant businesses are expected to be prohibited starting Dec. 1.

Notably, for users, OTP communications may encounter delays if telecom operators begin putting these traceability procedures into effect on Dec. 1. As a result, users might have to wait longer for OTPs for tasks such as online banking, bookings, etc.