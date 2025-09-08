US Authors Sue Apple For Alleged Use Of Their Books To Train AI Models

Tech giant Apple has been sued by two authors for alleged copyright violation over use of books to train AI models. Authors Grady Hendrix and Jennifer Roberson have filed a lawsuit in a federal court in Northern California, claiming that the company illegally used their copyrighted books to train its artificial intelligence models, according to a Reuters report.

The authors have requested the court to turn their complaint into a class action suit and block the company from further infringement of similar kind, the report added.

"Apple has not attempted to pay these authors for their contributions to this potentially lucrative venture," the lawsuit mentioned.