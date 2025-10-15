US Astronomer Warns Against Starlink Satellites Falling To Earth

An increasing number of Starlink satellites are re-entering Earth’s atmosphere each day, sparking alarm among researchers. Astronomers have raised concerns over a possible cascading buildup of orbital debris endangering activity in low-Earth orbit, due to the falling of satellites from Starlink’s constellation.

Data compiled by Jonathan McDowell, an astronomer at the Harvard–Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics in the United States, indicates that on average, one to two Starlink satellites fall back through Earth’s atmosphere each day, according to a report by The Independent. This figure is expected to climb to around five daily as additional constellations from SpaceX, Amazon’s Project Kuiper and upcoming Chinese networks are scheduled to be launched over the next few years.

Over 8,000 Starlink satellites are currently orbiting the Earth, as per McDowell.

“With all constellations deployed, we expect about 30,000 low-Earth orbit satellites (Starlink, Amazon Kuiper, others) and perhaps another 20,000 satellites at 1,000 km [620 miles] from the Chinese systems. For the low-orbit satellites, we expect a 5-year replacement cycle, and that translates to five re-entries a day. It’s not clear if the Chinese will orbit-lower theirs or just accelerate us to chain-reaction Kessler syndrome,” he was quoted as saying by EarthSky.