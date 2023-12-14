Urban Air Mobility, Autonomous Robots, Generative AI Among SITA’s Aviation Megatrends

Generative artificial intelligence has surged to the top of airport and airline agendas, with 97% of airlines planning a programme to develop the technology, according to a report by SITA, which provides communications and information technology solutions to the air transport industry.

The report shows that urban air mobility has seen rising interest from airlines and airports, with the first flights due to take off in 2024. Investment in the space across all stakeholders—including original equipment manufacturers, infrastructure and systems—is projected to increase from $5 billion in 2022 to $28 billion in 2030.

SITA’s Meet the Megatrends report examined emerging technological, societal, traveller and economic trends that will significantly change the travel landscape by 2033.

Trends such as digital travel, enabled by digital identities, continue to develop. According to SITA, by the end of 2026, 82% of airlines will use biometric-enabled digital identity technologies for aircraft boarding, and 67% confirmed using touchless and 50% single-token technologies.

Rise Of Generative AI

SITA’s insights show that 86% of airlines are collaborating with innovation partners to make advancements in AI, machine learning and computer vision. Of these, 39% have already been implemented, while another 47% have plans by the end of 2026.

Only 3% of airlines said they don’t plan to invest in AI technologies. In comparison, 97% confirmed investments in major AI programmes and R&D. With regard to airports, 16% already use AI and ML for improved decision-making, with another 51% planning to implement such solutions by the end of 2026.

UAM’s Rapid Evolution

Increased demand for short-range routes, advances in batteries and electric propulsion systems, and efforts to reduce aviation carbon footprint and operational costs have contributed to the UAM sector’s growth in 2023. An electric air taxi service is in the pipeline in Paris and could be launched during the 2024 Olympic Games.

According to the report, 32% of airlines confirmed programmes and R&D in UAM services and infrastructure. Around 33% of airlines are investing in vertical takeoff and landing integration technologies for operations. Thirty-two percent of airports confirmed investments in UAM services and infrastructure.

Multimodal Travel

Over the next seven years, seamless intermodal travel will emerge with single-processing and verification points that enable end-to-end journey across land, sea and air, the report said.

Around 57% of airports confirmed programmes and R&D for integrating intermodal transport systems for data sharing, with 26% investing in technologies for VTOL integration.

Growth Of Autonomous Electric Vehicles

Supported by AI and 5G, airports will see connected autonomous robots, vehicles and mobility equipment to support passengers and staff. This will result in more autonomous tracking and controlling of autonomous activities and vehicles that assist passengers at major international airports, the report noted.

Sustainability In Focus

By 2030, sustainability and adapting to the impacts of a warming climate will be a focus area for the air travel sector. The Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive in the European Union and evolving Securities and Exchange Commission policies in the US will increase scrutiny of the environmental and social actions along with commitments of the aviation industry.

Patrik Svensson Gillstedt, senior vice president, strategy and growth enablement, SITA, said, “It’s an exciting time for travel, with new technologies transforming our industry at rates previously unseen. While AI is a key example of this, it’s encouraging to see other innovations like UAM, Digital Travel, and intermodal travel also gathering pace.”