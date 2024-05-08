UPI Moment For Compute, An Indian Fintech LLM, Sarvam's First Demo: Key Takeaways From Adbhut India

The event marked the launch of Open Cloud Compute, a project to enable access to compute infrastructure.

Open Cloud Compute is launched by People+ai, an initiative of the not-for-profit EkStep Foundation. It announced a partner consortium of 24 organizations that would come together to facilitate large-scale computing access.

Experts have dubbed the project a UPI moment for cloud compute access. Going beyond reliability at a few large data centres currently in the country, the open cloud commute project will expand the network of providers for companies of all sizes and provide cheaper costs.

"Over the next few years, demand for compute will go up due to increased digitalisation and AI, and the global cloud compute market is expected to triple in size," said Tanvi Lall, director of strategy at People+ai.

"Through OCC, we are taking a digital public infrastructure approach to unlocking access to compute at scale. The interconnected micro-cloud computing infrastructure aims to unite numerous independent providers on a single network, enhancing their discoverability and utilisation. Users of this infrastructure would have access to computing power and related services from many providers," she said.

"It will enable many microcomputing providers, potentially in the hundreds, to unite and create a megacomputing network powered by trust. As Nandan once said, micro is the new mega," said Dr. Pramod Varma, chief technology officer at EkStep Foundation.