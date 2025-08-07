UPI Down: Google Pay, PhonePe, Paytm Users Report Outage
The NPCI systems have been working fine and 'we have worked with these banks to ensure quick resolution', says National Payments Corp.
A massive outage in Unified Payments Interface was reported across India on Thursday with users complaining about incomplete transactions, payments, fund transfers and so on, according to DownDetector.
Major Banks like HDFC Bank, State Bank of India, Bank of Baroda and Kotak Mahindra Bank were affected due to this disruption. As many 2,147 user complaints were submitted through DownDetector, a website that tracks such disruptions, and approximately 60% cite issues while making payments.
The National Payments Corp. said few of the banks were having some internal technical problems, adding that it "regret inconvenience on intermittent UPI connectivity issues". "NPCI systems have been working fine and we have worked with these banks to ensure quick resolution."
Presently, Unified Payments Interface accounts for 85% of all digital transactions in India. Its impact goes beyond national borders, powering nearly 50% of global real-time digital payments.
In July, the number of transactions through UPI touched an all-time high of 19.47 billion, according to data released by the NPCI. In terms of value, it was the second highest after May. July value stood at Rs 25.08 lakh crore.
UPI is live in seven countries, including the UAE, Singapore, Bhutan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, France, and Mauritius. Its entry into France is a milestone because it is UPI's first step in Europe. This allows Indians travelling or living there to pay seamlessly without the usual hassles of foreign transactions.
NPCI, an initiative of the Reserve Bank of India and the Indian Banks' Association, is an umbrella organisation for operating retail payments and settlement systems in India.
(With PTI Inputs)