UPI Down: Google Pay, PhonePe, Paytm Users Report Outage

A massive outage in Unified Payments Interface was reported across India on Thursday with users complaining about incomplete transactions, payments, fund transfers and so on, according to DownDetector.

Major Banks like HDFC Bank, State Bank of India, Bank of Baroda and Kotak Mahindra Bank were affected due to this disruption. As many 2,147 user complaints were submitted through DownDetector, a website that tracks such disruptions, and approximately 60% cite issues while making payments.

The National Payments Corp. said few of the banks were having some internal technical problems, adding that it "regret inconvenience on intermittent UPI connectivity issues". "NPCI systems have been working fine and we have worked with these banks to ensure quick resolution."