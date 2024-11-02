NDTV ProfitTechnologyUpcoming Smartphones In 2024 Post Diwali: OnePlus 13, Vivo X200 Pro, Realme GT 7 Pro And More
ADVERTISEMENT

Upcoming Smartphones In 2024 Post Diwali: OnePlus 13, Vivo X200 Pro, Realme GT 7 Pro And More

With only two months of 2024 left, tech enthusiasts are anticipating the remaining smartphone launches of the year.

02 Nov 2024, 09:34 AM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Upcoming smartphones launches in 2024.</p><p>(Source: creativeart/Freepik)</p></div>
Upcoming smartphones launches in 2024.

(Source: creativeart/Freepik)

Even as the festive season of Diwali witnessed great deals on smartphones and a surge in sales, with only two months of 2024 left, tech enthusiasts are anticipating the remaining smartphone launches of the year. Various brands have teased new devices and smartphone innovations; some have been launched in international markets and may arrive in India in November and December.

From OnePlus 13 to Realme GT 7 Pro to Vivo X200 Pro, here are some upcoming smartphones launches in 2024:

OnePlus 13

After its launch on Oct. 31 in China, the OnePlus 13 is likely to land in India soon. The phone has the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, a 6.8-inch BOE X2 LTPO Amoled display with a peak brightness of 6,000 nits, a 6,000mAh battery with support for 50W magnetic wireless charging and 100W fast charging and a triple camera setup with 50MP LYT-808 primary sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide lens and a 50MP telephoto lens.

Expected launch: November

Expected price: Starting around Rs 77,000

Tecno Phantom V Fold 2

Tecno's sub-brand Transition Holdings is expected to launch the premium foldable, Phantom V Fold 2. The device is expected to feature a MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ chipset, 12GB RAM with 512GB storage and a triple 50MP rear camera setup with dual 32MP front cameras. The main display will likely be a 7.8-inch LTPO with 120Hz refresh rate, with a 6.42-inch Full HD+ external display.

Expected launch: November

Expected price: Starting around Rs 1 lakh

Asus ROG Phone 9

The ROG Phone 9, unveiled at the Snapdragon Summit, is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC. It boasts a 6.78-inch full-HD+ Samsung Flexible LTPO Amoled screen with a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz and Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

It reportedly has 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage and up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM. A 50MP Sony Lytia 700 primary camera, a 13MP ultra-wide camera and a 5MP macro camera are likely to make up the camera unit. The ROG Phone 9 has a 5,800mAh battery that supports 65W wired and wireless charging.

Expected launch: November

Expected price: Starting around Rs 1 lakh

Vivo X200 Pro

The Vivo X200 Pro has a boxy design and flat display. Its camera setup includes a 50MP LYT-818 primary sensor, a 200MP Zeiss APO telephoto camera and a 50MP ultra-wide lens. The 6.78-inch OLED screen has a maximum brightness of 4,500 nits, a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a resolution of 1.5K. The phone has a MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset with up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. It has a 6,000mAh battery with 90W charging.

Expected launch: December

Expected price: Starting around Rs 60,000

Oppo Find X8

The Find X8 has a 6.59-inch flat LTPO OLED display with a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz, while its Pro model has a larger 6.78-inch display; both models have a maximum brightness of 4,500 nits. It sports a 50MP main camera, 50MP ultra-wide lens and a telephoto camera with a 73mm 3x periscope lens, plus a 32MP front camera, created in collaboration with Hasselblad. The phone is powered by the new Dimensity 9400 chipset.

Expected launch: November

Expected price: Starting around Rs 62,000

Realme GT 7 Pro

The flagship Realme GT 7 Pro will reportedly be India's first phone to have the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. It is expected to be available in 128GB to 1TB storage and 8GB to 24GB RAM options. Its main expected features are a 6.78-inch Samsung Eco² OLED Plus display, with 2780 x 1264 resolution, up to 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 6,000 nits. It will likely have a triple rear camera setup with dual 50MP sensors and an 8MP lens, plus a 16MP front camera.

Expected launch: November

Expected price: Starting around Rs 47,000

iQOO 13

After its China debut on Oct. 30, the iQOO 13 expected to launch in India later too. Its anticipated features include a Snapdragon 8 Extreme Edition processor with OriginOS 5 operating system, BOE Q10 2K LTPO OLED display with 144Hz refresh rate, Q2 gaming chip, 6,150mAh battery with 120W fast charging and dual speakers

Expected launch: November

Expected price: Starting around Rs 47,000

Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT