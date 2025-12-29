Upcoming Smartphones 2026: iPhone 18 Series To Samsung Galaxy S26 Lineup — Key Devices To Watch

The smartphone industry is expected to witness a busy year in 2026, with many top brands gearing up to release their flagship devices in the coming months. While tech enthusiasts are looking forward to new launches across price segments from top brands, all eyes will be on the much-anticipated rollout of Apple’s iPhone 18 series and Samsung’s Galaxy S26 lineup.

Several other smartphone makers, including OnePlus, Realme, Oppo and Vivo, are also expected to launch their new devices powered with AI-driven features. This promises 2026 to be a year of fierce competition and diverse choices for consumers across all segments in the smartphone industry.