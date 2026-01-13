'Unreasonable...': Elon Musk Concerned As Google And Apple Join Forces For Siri Upgrade

Billionaire businessman and tech mogul Elon Musk has voiced concern surrounding Google and Apple's recent partnership, calling it an 'unreasonable' move that puts too much power in the hands of Google.

Reacting to Google and Apple's joint statement on AI technology sharing partnering for enhanced integration of Siri, Musk pointed out how Google also controls Chrome and Android.

"This seems like an unreasonable concentration of power for Google, given that they also have Android and Chrome," Musk posted on X.

The joint announcement from Google and Apple means that Google will now provide the foundation for Apple's AI model while upholding Apple's privacy standards.

The financial terms of the deal between Apple and Google was undisclosed. But this is not the first big deal Alphabet has landed in recent months.

Not too long ago, Google were reportedly in talks with Meta Inc to supply TPUs - a kind of semiconductor that powers AI companies, manufactured exclusively by Google.