'Unreasonable...': Elon Musk Concerned As Google And Apple Join Forces For Siri Upgrade
The joint announcement from Google and Apple means that Google will now provide the foundation for Apple's AI model while upholding Apple's privacy standards.
Billionaire businessman and tech mogul Elon Musk has voiced concern surrounding Google and Apple's recent partnership, calling it an 'unreasonable' move that puts too much power in the hands of Google.
Reacting to Google and Apple's joint statement on AI technology sharing partnering for enhanced integration of Siri, Musk pointed out how Google also controls Chrome and Android.
"This seems like an unreasonable concentration of power for Google, given that they also have Android and Chrome," Musk posted on X.
The financial terms of the deal between Apple and Google was undisclosed. But this is not the first big deal Alphabet has landed in recent months.
Not too long ago, Google were reportedly in talks with Meta Inc to supply TPUs - a kind of semiconductor that powers AI companies, manufactured exclusively by Google.
This suggests Google has gained hold of multiple layers of the AI trade, from software to hardware, thus placing itself as a global leader. As a result, the company's valuation has already touched $4 trillion.
Keeping that in mind, Elon Musk has voiced concerns that Google may have too much concentration on the world of tech, as the company already owns popular platforms such as Google Chrome, YouTube, Android as well as the entire Google ecosystem, including Gemini AI.
Although Elon Musk's Tesla and SpaceX are not direct competitors to Google, his xAI does compete with Gemini in the form of Grok chatbot, which has faced a lot of flak recently for generating vulgar images and allowing users to undress pictures of clothed individuals.
This has led to governments of various nations, including India to send notice to X, with the Indonesian government even banning the Grok AI platform.