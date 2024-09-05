'Underground' To 'Superfan': Five Distinct AI Personas

There are five distinct artificial intelligence personas that employers need to understand as they implement AI and bring workers onboard “The AI Team”—a workplace where humans and AI agents work successfully side-by-side, according to new research from Slack’s Workforce Lab.

The research, based on a survey of 5,000 workers—including from India—explores what motivates workers to use AI and how they feel about using it at work. The urgency to implement AI has grown seven times since the beginning of 2024, but more than two-thirds of workers have yet to use the technology at work, the study showed.

Companies and employees can miss out on benefits by not adopting AI. In addition to improving efficiencies, AI can elevate the employee experience—from overall performance and productivity to wellbeing. The research also showed that onboarding employees onto AI isn’t a one-size-fits-all approach.

Below are the five personas identified by the research, along with their emotions and perspectives regarding AI: