'Underground' To 'Superfan': Five Distinct AI Personas
There are five distinct artificial intelligence personas that employers need to understand as they implement AI and bring workers onboard “The AI Team”—a workplace where humans and AI agents work successfully side-by-side, according to new research from Slack’s Workforce Lab.
The research, based on a survey of 5,000 workers—including from India—explores what motivates workers to use AI and how they feel about using it at work. The urgency to implement AI has grown seven times since the beginning of 2024, but more than two-thirds of workers have yet to use the technology at work, the study showed.
Companies and employees can miss out on benefits by not adopting AI. In addition to improving efficiencies, AI can elevate the employee experience—from overall performance and productivity to wellbeing. The research also showed that onboarding employees onto AI isn’t a one-size-fits-all approach.
Below are the five personas identified by the research, along with their emotions and perspectives regarding AI:
The Maximalist (30%)
Maximalists are using AI multiple times a week to improve their work and are vocal about it. Around 65% revealed they use of AI at work and actively encourage others to use it. Their No. 1 motivation to use AI is to produce higher quality work. Nearly half also said the use of AI is actively encouraged at their company, regardless of having guidelines for use (or not).
The Underground (20%)
Undergrounds are Maximalists in disguise, using AI often but hesitant to share with their colleagues that they are doing so. Around 55% use AI at least a couple of times a week, but 74% don’t actively share about their use or encourage others to use AI. Also, 43% said their company doesn’t encourage the use of AI at work.
The Rebel (19%)
Rebels don’t subscribe to the AI hype. They avoid using AI and consider it unfair when coworkers engage with these tools. Around 66% never use AI at work, 58% believe AI is mostly a threat to society, and 39% said it’s unfair if coworkers use AI to complete their tasks.
The Superfan (16%)
Superfans are excited and admire the advances made in AI, but aren’t yet making the most use out of it at work. Around 72% use AI less than once a month, and 76% admire coworkers who apply AI to their work in creative ways.
The Observer (16%)
Observers have yet to integrate AI into their work, and are watching with interest and caution. Around 66% feel indifferent about AI in the workplace, and one-third are interested in learning or further developing AI skills.
“The AI-powered future of work isn’t just about enterprises, it’s also about employees—and it’s redefining everything from careers to workplace culture. But to realise the promise of AI, companies need to make AI work for workers and bring everyone onboard The AI Team,” said Christina Janzer, senior vice president of research and analytics at Slack, a Salesforce company.
“These personas create a powerful roadmap for leaders to understand where their employees are in their AI journey and help them unlock AI’s benefits,” added Janzer.