Unable To Install Apps In Google Play Store Due To Android Bug? Here’s A Fix

Android users attempting to search for new apps in the Google Play Store may encounter an immediate crash when touching the search bar, and a report by PhoneArena confirms that this is not an isolated device issue.

The Google Play Store, which is typically very reliable, is reportedly experiencing disruption. Numerous complaints indicate that simply tapping the search bar or icon causes the app to close instantly. This problem affects a wide range of devices and Android versions.

While clearing the app cache has resolved the issue for some users, others report no improvement even after multiple restarts. The bug appears tied to a recent Play Store update (notably version 49.2.33-31), suggesting a server-side or update-related problem that requires intervention from Google.

In an update, a Google representative confirmed to PhoneArena that a fix is already in the process of rolling out.