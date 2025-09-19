UK And India Partner To Develop Quantum Technology Value Chain

India Global Forum and the Quantum Ecosystems Technology Council of India have signed a strategic partnership to create a comprehensive UK-India quantum value-chain map. Catalysed by the UK-India Future Forum (UKIFF), this collaboration aims to identify practical pathways for joint research and development, talent mobility, and the commercial adoption of quantum technologies.

This partnership marks a significant step in formaliSing and guiding collaboration between the two nations in the rapidly evolving quantum technology sector. According to a statement, the partnership will "systematically map policy junctures for co-creation and connect the two ecosystems through knowledge sharing and collaboration," as stated by UKIFF Director Will Carne. QETCI Founder & CEO Reena Dayal added that the partnership will "facilitate the right collaborations and accelerate adoption of quantum technologies across sectors."

As part of the initiative, UKIFF and QETCI will engage stakeholders from government, academia, and industry to validate their findings. An initial UK-India Quantum Value-Chain Overview is slated for publication next year.

The move underscores the growing importance of international cooperation in a field with the potential to revolutionize computing, communications, and security. By mapping out the entire value chain, from foundational research to commercial applications, the partnership aims to create a more efficient and effective framework for both countries to leverage their respective strengths.