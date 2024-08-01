Two-Thirds Of Enterprises Have Cloud Strategies, But Only 8% Fully Integrate AI: Report

Most companies are still experimenting and preparing their infrastructure landscape when it comes to artificial intelligence from a cloud perspective, and many are planning additional investments to accelerate their infrastructure progress.

According to a report by Infosys in collaboration with MIT Technology Review Insights, 67% of respondents have a "developed" or "advanced" cloud infrastructure, and only 33% classified their cloud infrastructure as "growing" or "nascent." However, while nearly half (48%) of executives said their firms are experimenting with AI, only 8% have comprehensively integrated AI into their business.

The Reimagining Cloud Strategy for AI-first Enterprises report analysed 500 global industry leaders to understand their organisation’s cloud and data readiness as they prepare to launch AI initiatives at scale. As the cloud has evolved beyond its purpose as a storage tool and cost saver, realising AI's full potential and becoming a truly "AI-first enterprise" will require a significant, sustained investment in cloud infrastructure and strategy, the report noted.