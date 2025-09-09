Entire History Of You? Two Harvard Students Unveil AI-Powered Glasses That Can Record Your Memory
The founders believe such a tool can offer 'infinite memory' to its users, giving users access to everything they say or hear.
At a time when some of the biggest artificial intelligence companies in the world are focused on building and perfecting large language models, two Harvard students have unveiled Halo X – a pair of AI-powered sunglasses that can potentially capture your memory.
Priced at $249, Halo X uses AI to record and transcribe your daily conversations while offering real-time prompts and answers.
The product has been developed by two Harvard students – AnhPhu Nguyen and Caine Ardayfio – who serve as co-founders of Halo.
How Does It Work?
The AI-powered glasses can connect to your smartphone devices through an app. It can then process and integrate AI systems such as Gemini and Perplexity in order to provide live reasoning and answer queries.
The goal for the product is to make users smarter as soon as they wear it. With strong investor backing in, Halo X is ready to offer its users 'superhuman intelligence' and make sure they 'don't lose another debate'.
Halo X also supports 40+ languages, including English, Chinese, Hindi, Spanish, French, Arabic, Portuguese, Russian, Indonesian, German, Japanese, Vietnamese, Korean, Italian, and more.
Privacy: A Key Concern?
While there is much Halo X offers to do, the technology does raise serious privacy concerns, especially for those who are not using the product.
Unlike other such products in the category, including Meta’s Ray-Ban smart glasses, Halo X has no light or signal to alert others when the user is recording.
Given that the always-on devices are not something that has been normalised yet, even in the United States, the product could face hiccups when it comes to legal challenges.
The company claims to retain privacy by claiming that all audio is instantly and permanently deleted, and only the transcription is saved.
Can I Order Now?
Unfortunately, Halo X is not available for delivery in India, and the product team is only accepting pre-orders for select countries.
The product will start shipping from January 2026 onwards. Once the initial batches get shipped, it will be interesting to see whether or not the product will be made available for India.