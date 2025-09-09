Entire History Of You? Two Harvard Students Unveil AI-Powered Glasses That Can Record Your Memory

At a time when some of the biggest artificial intelligence companies in the world are focused on building and perfecting large language models, two Harvard students have unveiled Halo X – a pair of AI-powered sunglasses that can potentially capture your memory.

Priced at $249, Halo X uses AI to record and transcribe your daily conversations while offering real-time prompts and answers.

The product has been developed by two Harvard students – AnhPhu Nguyen and Caine Ardayfio – who serve as co-founders of Halo.