Twitter.com 'No More' Soon — How To Avoid Getting Locked Out Of Your Twitter Account

X, the social media platform spearheaded by Elon Musk, has revealed plans to phase out the Twitter.com domain effective Nov. 10. This shift will leave most users unaffected, but a select group relying on specific authentication methods risks account lockouts if prompt action is not taken.

If you’re a user who employs hardware security keys (like Yubikeys) or passkeys for two-factor authentication, you should migrate your credentials to the X.com domain by the cutoff date of Nov. 10, the X Safety account urged in a recent advisory. Failure to do so could result in temporary account suspension.

X emphasised that this update stems from no security issues and solely affects YubiKeys and passkeys. ​“Security keys enrolled as a 2FA method are currently tied to the twitter[.]com domain. Re-enrolling your security key will associate them with x[.]com, allowing us to retire the Twitter domain,” the post explained.

Post-deadline, if re-enrolment hasn’t occurred, accounts will be inaccessible until users either re-register the key, opt for an alternative 2FA option, or turn off 2FA entirely — though X advises keeping 2FA active for enhanced protection.

Two-factor authentication adds a critical layer of protection beyond passwords, significantly reducing the risk of unauthorised access by cybercriminals.