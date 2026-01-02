Twist In Tale: Apple iPhone 18 Will Not Launch In 2026, Says New Report
Apple lovers may have to wait another year for an entry-level iPhone.
Just a week after rumours, followed by multiple reports, surfaced that Apple may prepone the launch of the vanilla iPhone 18 model — to spring of 2026 — a new report indicates that Apple lovers will have to wait another year for a new entry-level iPhone.
The report from MacRumors now says that Apple plans a major overhaul of its traditional annual iPhone release cycle, with no standard iPhone 18 expected in 2026. The base iPhone 18 could be delayed until spring 2027 — potentially leaving the iPhone 17 as the latest non-Pro model for more than 18 months.
Apple has been unveiling its flagship iPhone lineup simultaneously each September for over a decade now. This is set to change in 2026: launch of Pro models in the fall and more affordable variants (like the iPhone 18 and the “e” lineup) the following spring.
Which iPhones Are Launching When?
As per the report, Apple’s new staggered plan will have the following launches:
Fall 2026 lineup is expected to feature the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and Apple’s first foldable: the purported iPhone Fold.
Spring 2027 would see the launch of the standard iPhone 18, alongside the iPhone 18e and possibly a second-generation iPhone Air.
Why The Shift?
Apple’s iPhone portfolio is expanding. Additions like the iPhone 16e (which debuted in spring 2025) and iPhone Air (which launched in September last year), combined with the upcoming iPhone Fold and older models (such as the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus), could result in eight or more distinct iPhones available by late 2026.
A split release schedule would distribute launches more evenly throughout the year, helping differentiate each offering and extend their lifecycles, and potentially preventing them from eating into each other’s sales.
Experts highlight potential supply chain benefits, including even supply of components through the year and reduced production pressure. Not to mention, a more balanced revenue throughout the year rather than peaking in one holiday-heavy period.
None of this is official though — considering the number of twists in the launch tale of the iPhone 18, each new rumour should be taken with a pinch of salt.