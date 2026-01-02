Twist In Tale: Apple iPhone 18 Will Not Launch In 2026, Says New Report

Just a week after rumours, followed by multiple reports, surfaced that Apple may prepone the launch of the vanilla iPhone 18 model — to spring of 2026 — a new report indicates that Apple lovers will have to wait another year for a new entry-level iPhone.

The report from MacRumors now says that Apple plans a major overhaul of its traditional annual iPhone release cycle, with no standard iPhone 18 expected in 2026. The base iPhone 18 could be delayed until spring 2027 — potentially leaving the iPhone 17 as the latest non-Pro model for more than 18 months.

Apple has been unveiling its flagship iPhone lineup simultaneously each September for over a decade now. This is set to change in 2026: launch of Pro models in the fall and more affordable variants (like the iPhone 18 and the “e” lineup) the following spring.