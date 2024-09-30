Try An Emoji To Ward Off 'Emotional Overhead' — Hidden Cost Of Miscommunication

The last time your manager texted you "We need to discuss something tomorrow" or a Google Meet was scheduled out of nowhere without an appropriate agenda or even a proper subject, did you lose your sleep trying to figure out what it was all about?

Did you start thinking, "What blunder did I commit at work?" or "Is my tech job in the balance?" or "Were my numbers low this week?"

More than that, did you lose those critical working hours contemplating all the dreaded scenarios possible? If yes, you’re not alone.

More than one-third of the workforce is losing over 40 hours a year trying to decode and interpret what their colleagues or superiors are trying to say—essentially equating to a full work week lost—a new study by Atlassian has found. And if you’re imagining that you could’ve exchanged that full week lost over miniscule matters with a beachside vacation, you're probably wishful but not wrong.

"This is what we call 'emotional overhead', the wasted time and emotional turmoil caused by unclear or ambiguous communication," says Molly Sands, head of Teamwork Lab, Atlassian.

Emotional overhead is costing businesses valuable time and productivity. "In the time that knowledge workers are wondering what their colleagues mean to say or what their manager wants from them, they could be doing mission-critical work," added Sands.

In the increasingly digital workplace, impersonal communication doesn't allow you to judge the situation any better. At the end of it all, your manager might just wish to discuss some new verticals getting added to the process, and your aggravation was all for nothing.