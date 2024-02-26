Truecaller Announces AI-Powered Call Recording Feature In India

"The integration of AI into the newly launched call recording feature marks a significant leap forward, allowing for a detailed transcription of the entire phone call, along with an AI-generated call summary," the release said, adding, "you can record and transcribe all calls, in English and Hindi, from any caller."

Truecaller said the AI-powered call recording solution will be available as a part of the brand's premium plan, starting at Rs 75 per month, or Rs 529 per year.