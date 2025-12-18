Business NewsTechnologyTRAI Issues New Rule For Insurance Callers To Prevent Fraud — Check Details
ADVERTISEMENT

TRAI Issues New Rule For Insurance Callers To Prevent Fraud — Check Details

TRAI has directed all IRDAI-regulated insurance entities to move their service and transactional calls to the new numbering system

18 Dec 2025, 08:59 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>TRAI has set a deadline of&nbsp; February 2026 for insurance firms to adopt 1600 series call numbers.</p><p><br> (Source: Unsplash)</p></div>
TRAI has set a deadline of  February 2026 for insurance firms to adopt 1600 series call numbers.

(Source: Unsplash)

Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has issued a new directive requiring all entities regulated by the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) to adopt the ‘1600’ series numbering system for service and transactional calls made to consumers.

The directive, issued on Dec. 16, has set Feb. 15, 2026 as the deadline for compliance. According to TRAI, the move is aimed at boosting consumer trust, curbing spam and preventing fraudulent activities carried out through voice calls. The timeline has been finalised in consultation with IRDAI.

TRAI said that similar mandates have already been introduced for entities regulated by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA).

The ‘1600’ numbering series has been assigned by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) for use by Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) entities and government organisations. The objective is to distinguish legitimate service and transactional calls from other commercial communications, enabling citizens to identify calls originating from regulated financial institutions.

ALSO READ

Petrol Dealers' Body Flags Hurdles In Fuel Sales Ban Linked To Emission Norms
Opinion
Petrol Dealers' Body Flags Hurdles In Fuel Sales Ban Linked To Emission Norms
Read More

Following the allocation of numbering resources to telecom service providers, TRAI has engaged regularly with both service providers and BFSI regulators to encourage adoption of the 1600 series. As a result, around 570 entities have already moved to the new series, collectively subscribing to more than 3,000 numbers.

“Based on TRAI's interactions with stakeholders, it was considered that time is now ripe to mandate timebound completion of  the exercise so that entities continuing to use standard 10-digit numbers for service and transactional calls, also shift to 1600 series numbers to reduce the risk of fraudulent or misleading calls being made in the guise of trusted financial institutions,” TRAI said in a release.

The implementation timeline was imposed based on IRDAI's inputs during deliberations held under the Joint Committee of Regulators.

According to TRAI, the mandatory and phased adoption of the 1600 series will significantly improve consumer safety and help curb impersonation-based financial frauds carried out through voice calls.

ALSO READ

One Nation, One Election: Economist Gita Gopinath Flags 'Logistical Stress', Cites Indonesia's Lessons
Opinion
One Nation, One Election: Economist Gita Gopinath Flags 'Logistical Stress', Cites Indonesia's Lessons
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT