TRAI Issues New Rule For Insurance Callers To Prevent Fraud — Check Details

Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has issued a new directive requiring all entities regulated by the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) to adopt the ‘1600’ series numbering system for service and transactional calls made to consumers.

The directive, issued on Dec. 16, has set Feb. 15, 2026 as the deadline for compliance. According to TRAI, the move is aimed at boosting consumer trust, curbing spam and preventing fraudulent activities carried out through voice calls. The timeline has been finalised in consultation with IRDAI.

TRAI said that similar mandates have already been introduced for entities regulated by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA).

The ‘1600’ numbering series has been assigned by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) for use by Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) entities and government organisations. The objective is to distinguish legitimate service and transactional calls from other commercial communications, enabling citizens to identify calls originating from regulated financial institutions.