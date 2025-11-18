Touch-Based iPhone Case? Reported Leak Points To New Apple Prototype With Sensor Layers

Apple is likely planning protective cases for its Pro iPhone models that incorporate touch-sensitive sensor layers. A new leak suggests a similar technology, predicting that the iPhone cases would go beyond passive protection to act like secondary touch interfaces, allowing users to interact directly with the device through the case itself.

The rumour was shared by Weibo-based tipster Instant Digital. While the tipster offered no additional details, Apple has previously explored similar concepts. In 2024, a patent application by the US tech giant described a “case with input for an electronic device,” envisioning a protective cover that functions as an input surface, Macrumors reported on Monday.

The patent describes touch-sensitive areas in the case, using pressure sensors, that replicate iPhone button functions. Once attached, the device detects the case and re-routes inputs so taps, presses, or slides on the case trigger system actions.

The report cited the filing to indicate that Apple has explored using the case as an extension of the device’s controls. For its 20th-anniversary model, Apple is reportedly pursuing a radical redesign, which makes this rumour not too surprising.