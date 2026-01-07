Top Smartphones At CES 2026: Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold, Clicks Communicator, Motorola Razr Fold, More

At CES 2026 in Las Vegas, major brands unveiled innovative smartphone technologies, revealing foldables, premium flagships, and cutting-edge designs. Here’s a look at the biggest smartphone tech showcased at the CES 2026 from the stables of Samsung, Motorola, and more.

Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold

Samsung showcased the Galaxy Z TriFold, its tri-fold phone with a massive 10-inch inner display — substantially larger than the Galaxy Z Fold 7’s 8-inch screen. It folds like a pamphlet into a pocketable device with a 6.5-inch cover screen. The device is quite thin, 3.9 mm at its thinnest (excluding camera bump). The Galaxy Z TriFold has already launched in limited markets like South Korea, with a U.S. release planned for 2026.

Samsung also demonstrated a breakthrough crease-free foldable OLED panel, reportedly appearing completely flat with no visible crease or ridge in the middle. Featuring an under-display camera, the panel could debut in the purported Galaxy Wide Fold or even in Apple’s rumoured iPhone Fold.

Clicks Communicator

Clicks introduced a compact Android 16 phone with a tactile QWERTY keyboard, promoting it as a “secondary device” for messaging and not endless scrolling. Its highlights include a 4-inch OLED display, 50MP main/24MP front cameras, 4,000mAh battery with wireless charging, microSD (up to 2TB), and customisable Signal LED notifications.