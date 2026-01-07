Top Smartphones At CES 2026: Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold, Clicks Communicator, Motorola Razr Fold, More
At CES 2026 in Las Vegas, major brands unveiled innovative smartphone technologies, revealing foldables, premium flagships, and cutting-edge designs. Here’s a look at the biggest smartphone tech showcased at the CES 2026 from the stables of Samsung, Motorola, and more.
Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold
Samsung showcased the Galaxy Z TriFold, its tri-fold phone with a massive 10-inch inner display — substantially larger than the Galaxy Z Fold 7’s 8-inch screen. It folds like a pamphlet into a pocketable device with a 6.5-inch cover screen. The device is quite thin, 3.9 mm at its thinnest (excluding camera bump). The Galaxy Z TriFold has already launched in limited markets like South Korea, with a U.S. release planned for 2026.
Samsung also demonstrated a breakthrough crease-free foldable OLED panel, reportedly appearing completely flat with no visible crease or ridge in the middle. Featuring an under-display camera, the panel could debut in the purported Galaxy Wide Fold or even in Apple’s rumoured iPhone Fold.
Clicks Communicator
Clicks introduced a compact Android 16 phone with a tactile QWERTY keyboard, promoting it as a “secondary device” for messaging and not endless scrolling. Its highlights include a 4-inch OLED display, 50MP main/24MP front cameras, 4,000mAh battery with wireless charging, microSD (up to 2TB), and customisable Signal LED notifications.
Motorola Razr Fold
Motorola entered the book-style foldable arena with the Razr Fold, featuring a 6.6-inch external display and an expansive 8.1-inch 2K LTPO inner screen. It supports Moto Pen Ultra stylus, flexible layouts, and on-device AI like Catch Me Up. The triple 50MP camera system (main, ultrawide/macro, 3x telephoto) is paired with 32MP external and 20MP internal front cameras.
Punkt MC03
Swiss brand Punkt revealed the privacy-focused MC03 smartphone, running AphyOS on Android. It features secure dual data repositories, a 120Hz OLED display, IP68 rating, removable battery, 64MP camera, and comes with five years of updates. The Punkt MC03 is priced at $699 (including first year subscription of AphyOS).
Motorola Signature
Motorola launched its ultra-premium Signature series, powered by the 3nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 with dedicated AI. It boasts a quad 50MP camera array, 6.8-inch Extreme Amoled display with Dolby Vision/Atmos and Bose audio, 5,200mAh silicon-carbon battery with 90W wired/50W wireless charging, and seven years of software/security updates.
Infinix Note 60 Series
Infinix unveiled the Note 60 Series, featuring the world’s first consumer-grade global satellite connectivity for HD voice calls and two-way SMS. Its connectivity covers nearly two-thirds of Earth’s surface at 4Kbps speeds and automatically switches between satellite and cellular/roaming networks.