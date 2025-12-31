Top 5 Smartphone Launches In January 2026: Realme 16 Pro Series, Oppo Reno 15, OnePlus Turbo 6, More
January 2026 is set to kick off with a wave of exciting smartphone launches. While some are expected to house massive batteries and the latest chipsets, others will pack premium displays and high-resolution cameras.
Here’s a look at top upcoming smartphone launches in January, including from the stables of Realme, OnePlus, Oppo, and more.
1. Realme 16 Pro Series (Launching Jan. 6)
Launching at noon IST and available via Flipkart and Realme’s site, the Realme 16 Pro+ and Realme 16 Pro will run Android 16-based Realme UI 7.0 with LumaColor Image tech and AI tools like AI Edit Genie 2.0.
Each device sports a 200MP primary camera; the Pro+ adds a 50MP periscope telephoto. The Realme 16 Pro uses the MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Max chipset, a 7,000mAh battery, and a 1.5K 144Hz Amoled display. The Pro+ gets the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor, ultra-narrow 1.48mm bezels, and top-tier IP66/IP68/IP69/IP69K water and dust protection ratings. They will be available in Master Gold, Master Grey, Camellia Pink, and Orchid Purple colourways.
2. OnePlus Turbo 6 Series (Launching Jan. 8)
The OnePlus Turbo 6 series includes the OnePlus Turbo 6 and Turbo 6V. The flagship Turbo 6 packs a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor, a 1.5K display with 165Hz refresh rate, and a huge 9,000mAh battery supporting 80W fast charging and 27W reverse charging.
The more affordable Turbo 6V features a Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset and 6.8-inch 1.5K 144Hz OLED panel. Both offer up to 16GB RAM, with colour options including Light Chaser Silver, Wild Green (Turbo 6), and Fearless Blue (Turbo 6V).
3. Honor Power 2 (Launching Jan. 5)
The Honor Power 2 boasts a record-breaking 10,080mAh silicon-carbon battery, delivering up to 22 hours of video playback or 14.2 hours of gaming. It supports 80W charging and 27W reverse charging. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Elite chipset, it is likely to feature a 6.79-inch 1.5K LTPS display with 8,000 nits peak brightness, a 50MP dual rear camera, and a 16MP selfie shooter.
4. Oppo Reno 15 Series (Expected Jan. 8)
Comprising the Oppo Reno 15, Reno 15 Pro, and the compact Reno 15 Pro Mini, the series will feature Amoled displays with Gorilla Glass protection (Victus 2 on Pro, 7i on others) and IP66/IP68/IP69 ratings. Display sizes range from 6.32-inch (Mini variant) to 6.78-inch (Pro model).
5. Poco M8 Series (Date To Be Announced)
The Poco M8 series is expected to hit Indian shelves in January, although a launch date hasn’t been tipped yet. The slim Poco M8 (7.35 mm thick, 178 gm weight) includes a rear 50MP AI camera. The higher-end M8 Pro is tipped for a 6,330mAh battery, 100W charging, and up to 12GB RAM and 512GB storage.