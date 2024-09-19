Top CEOs Betting Big On AI, Talent To Navigate Global Turbulence: KPMG

Top CEOs have shown resilience over the last decade as they have backed their businesses to prosper in the face of declining confidence in the global economy, a KPMG survey of more than 1,300 corporate leaders from across the world has found.

The KPMG CEO Outlook revealed that 72% of CEOs were confident about the direction of the world economy over the next three years, compared to 93% in 2015, when the survey was first launched. This confidence is demonstrated in CEOs' future hiring plans, with 92% saying they were looking to boost employee headcount over the next three years. This is the highest proportion since 2020.

This bullish attitude towards hiring comes despite 72% CEOs feeling more pressure than the previous year to ensure the long-term prosperity of their business. The top threats to growth now are supply chain challenges and operational issues, ahead of cybersecurity and geopolitics and political uncertainty last year.