'Tongue-In-Cheek Name': Elon Musk Unveils AI-Driven Software Firm 'Macrohard' To Take On Rival Microsoft
Elon Musk's "Macrohard" project is a direct challenge to Microsoft's dominance in the software market.
Elon Musk is reportedly taking on Microsoft with a new AI-powered software venture he has named "Macrohard." According to his post on X, the name is a deliberate, "tongue-in-cheek" jab at Microsoft, highlighting Musk's long-standing rivalry and criticism of the tech giant.
The new company is part of a broader vision to create a fully AI-simulated software company, a concept that could revolutionize the tech industry. The "Macrohard" project is a direct challenge to Microsoft's dominance in the software market, a position that Musk has taken issue with for some time. There is a history of "jibes" from Musk directed at Microsoft, including a 2021 post on X where he wrote, "Macrohard >> Microsoft."
Join @xAI and help build a purely AI software company called Macrohard. Itâs a tongue-in-cheek name, but the project is very real!— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 22, 2025
In principle, given that software companies like Microsoft do not themselves manufacture any physical hardware, it should be possible to simulateâ¦
He resurfaced this comment in July 2024 following a global outage of Microsoft services, signaling his intent to challenge the company's reliability and market leadership.
Musk's approach with "Macrohard" is rooted in the belief that AI can be used to simulate a complete software company, from development to execution. The project's name is not just a joke, it signifies a strategic move to undercut a major competitor. Given the fact that unlike other tech giants that produce their own hardware, Microsoft's business is heavily focused on software.
This makes the company a prime target for a new kind of company that uses artificial intelligence to streamline and automate the software development process from the ground up.