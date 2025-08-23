'Tongue-In-Cheek Name': Elon Musk Unveils AI-Driven Software Firm 'Macrohard' To Take On Rival Microsoft

Elon Musk is reportedly taking on Microsoft with a new AI-powered software venture he has named "Macrohard." According to his post on X, the name is a deliberate, "tongue-in-cheek" jab at Microsoft, highlighting Musk's long-standing rivalry and criticism of the tech giant.

The new company is part of a broader vision to create a fully AI-simulated software company, a concept that could revolutionize the tech industry. The "Macrohard" project is a direct challenge to Microsoft's dominance in the software market, a position that Musk has taken issue with for some time. There is a history of "jibes" from Musk directed at Microsoft, including a 2021 post on X where he wrote, "Macrohard >> Microsoft."