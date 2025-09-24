Tired Of 'Swipe Fatigue'? Facebook Dating's New AI Features Might Be The Answer
Meet Cute offers users a ‘surprise match’ based on Facebook’s personalised matching algorithm.
In a bid to help users avoid “swipe fatigue”, Facebook Dating is rolling out two new features called the dating assistant and Meet Cute. The features aim to help people connect with those they are interested in while avoiding endless swiping or paying for a product, as per Facebook.
“Today, we’re introducing a dating assistant and Meet Cute, two new Facebook Dating features that help you skip the swipe and give you fresh ways to connect with the people you want to date,” the company said in a blog post.
Dating Assistant
The dating assistant is a chat tool on Facebook Dating that offers tailored guidance to support you throughout your dating experience.
The tool is designed to suggest more suitable matches by taking into account your individual preferences and interests. Instead of relying only on standard details such as education or height, it lets you use customised prompts to narrow down and personalise the type of dating opportunity you want.
The dating assistant can be accessed through the Matches section. Its rollout will be done in stages, beginning with users in the United States and Canada.
Meet Cute
Meet Cute is designed to remove the uncertainty from online dating by pairing you with a surprise connection through a personalised matching algorithm. You can then decide whether to start a chat with your match or simply move on if it doesn’t feel right.
Meet Cute is suited for those who want a break from endless swiping and prefer a simpler, more refreshing way to discover new potential partners, Facebook said.
Meet Cute will introduce new matches once a week, with the possibility of offering different frequency options in the future. Users will also have the freedom to disable the feature whenever they choose.
Facebook Dating debuted in 2019 across the US, Canada, and 18 other countries. The service is integrated within the Facebook app and website, but keeps dating profiles confidential. This ensures that a user’s friends are not notified about it. Only individuals aged 18 and above can set up a dating profile. Currently, Facebook Dating is not available in India.