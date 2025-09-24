Tired Of 'Swipe Fatigue'? Facebook Dating's New AI Features Might Be The Answer

Meet Cute is designed to remove the uncertainty from online dating by pairing you with a surprise connection through a personalised matching algorithm. You can then decide whether to start a chat with your match or simply move on if it doesn’t feel right.

Meet Cute is suited for those who want a break from endless swiping and prefer a simpler, more refreshing way to discover new potential partners, Facebook said.

Meet Cute will introduce new matches once a week, with the possibility of offering different frequency options in the future. Users will also have the freedom to disable the feature whenever they choose.

Facebook Dating debuted in 2019 across the US, Canada, and 18 other countries. The service is integrated within the Facebook app and website, but keeps dating profiles confidential. This ensures that a user’s friends are not notified about it. Only individuals aged 18 and above can set up a dating profile. Currently, Facebook Dating is not available in India.