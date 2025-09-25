Tired Of AI Slop In Your Spotify Playlist? New Company Regulations May Soon Fix That

Ever open up a playlist on a music streaming platform and come across a song that might be intriguing at first only to find out that it doesn't even have a real artist and was cobbled together by AI?

Spotify on Thursday announced at a press conference that it will be enforcing regulations within its platform to provide against precisely that.

The firm aims to “protect authentic artists from spam and impersonation and deception”, and to prevent users from feeling "duped", according to Charlie Helman, the company's global head of music product.