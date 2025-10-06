Tips To Use Google Gemini Nano Banana AI Photo Editing Tool Better
People in India and across the world are coming up with creative ways to use Gemini 2.5 Flash Image, or Nano Banana as it’s more popularly known. From editing better headshots for professional profiles to producing sci-fi images, the Nano Banana craze has resulted in over five billion creations since its August launch.
Even as users get creative, Google has shared some tips for better using the Nano Banana image model in a blog post.
Leverage Consistency
The ability of Nano Banana to preserve scene and character consistency through several edits and generations is one of its core advantages. You can reuse the same characters by changing their attire, positions, lighting, or the setting as a whole, and Nano Banana will maintain their original look.
“Gemini 2.5 Flash Image makes photos of people and even animals look consistently like themselves. We’ve progressed from something that looks like your AI distant cousin to images that look like you,” said Gemini App Product Manager David Sharon.
Control Details While Editing
Nano Banana can change certain aspects of a picture without changing the overall composition; for example, closing the mouth of a dog that was earlier open (in the picture above). It can alter one element, like the colour of a sofa, to generate fresh ideas for home decor. You can replace items, reposition signs, or change placements of objects in a picture with simple prompts.
You can even upload a user interface mockup and alter a button’s colour or a logo’s size without affecting the layout around it. The model can generate images one after another, while remembering the previous images it created in a single conversation.
Use Simple Conversation For Complex Tasks
You can provide Nano Banana with simple directions multiple times — like a back-and-forth conversation — rather than detailed prompts. It can execute complex tasks like repairing and colouring old images or transforming a simple drawing into a realistic scenario by applying its knowledge and awareness of historical context.
Also, you can build a new image by combining up to three photographs, while mixing different photo elements or blending textures, colours, and objects.
App Building In Canvas Or AI Studio
You can realise your ideas for image-based apps with Nano Banana integrated with Google AI Studio and Canvas in the Gemini app. Google also cited the example of PictureMe, a tool within the app, through which you can picture yourself in different styles over the decades.
To see the transition over six distinct photographs, you need to simply upload a photo and select one of the themes, such as Pro Headshots or '80s Mall Shoot, and Nano Banana will help you picture yourself over the decades.