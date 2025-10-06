Tips To Use Google Gemini Nano Banana AI Photo Editing Tool Better

People in India and across the world are coming up with creative ways to use Gemini 2.5 Flash Image, or Nano Banana as it’s more popularly known. From editing better headshots for professional profiles to producing sci-fi images, the Nano Banana craze has resulted in over five billion creations since its August launch.

Even as users get creative, Google has shared some tips for better using the Nano Banana image model in a blog post.