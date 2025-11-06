Tipping Point For AI Takeover? 'Humanoids At Cost of SUVs', Brett Adcock Tells Nikhil Kamath

The most common complaint about AI has been that instead of taking care of the mundane things in life for humans such as washing dishes and moving heavy stuff around, it is hogging all the creative activities instead, like generating "art" and coding.

Figure AI's founder Brett Adcock in a recent interview on billionaire Nikhil Kamath's podcast 'WTF Online' addressed that issue with "humanoid" robots. These are AI-powered robots that can move around and communicate with users, with capabilities to undertake complex physical and intellectual activites.

Adcock, who's also the chief executive officer of the company told Kamath that these robots would cost as much as an SUV would. These shiny, metallic androids reportedly have the ability to make autonomous decisions and adapt to new situations.

"This is the biggest technological transition since the Internet,” Adcock said.

“We’re building robots that can think, reason, and adapt in the real world — not pre-programmed machines, but systems that learn," he added.