Tipped — Oppo Find X9 Pro, Oppo Find X9 India Launch Date, Prices, Features
A tipster has reportedly shared the India launch date and key specifications for the upcoming device.
The Oppo Find X9 Pro and Find X9 are slated to launch in China on Oct. 16, powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 processor and running Android 16-based ColorOS 16.
Oppo recently confirmed that the series will hit the Indian market next month, though an exact date was not disclosed. Now, a tipster has reportedly shared the India launch date and key specifications for the upcoming device.
Oppo Find X9 Pro, Oppo Find X9 Launch Date In India
According to a purported collaboration between SmartPrix and tipster Yogesh Brar, the Oppo Find X9 Pro and Find X9 will launch in India on Nov. 18. This comes on the heels of Oppo confirming during the India Mobile Congress 2025 that the series will see a November debut in India.
Oppo Find X9 Pro, Oppo Find X9 Specs And Features
In India, the Find X9 Pro and Find X9 will be powered by the same MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset as the Chinese models, which is claimed to deliver up to 33% faster graphics and 42% better battery efficiency compared to previous models. The Pro version could come with up to 16GB RAM and 512GB storage.
The Find X9 Pro is tipped to feature a 6.78-inch flat OLED screen with 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, while the Find X9 may get a 6.59-inch 2K LTPO OLED display, also with a 120Hz refresh rate.
The Find X9 Pro could sport a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP Sony LYT-828 primary sensor, a 50MP Samsung JN5 ultrawide, and a 200MP Samsung HP5 telephoto periscope lens with 3x digital zoom. Oppo has already confirmed a Hasselblad-tuned 200MP telephoto lens for the Pro variant.
The standard Oppo Find X9 is tipped to include a 50MP Sony LYT-808 main camera with optical image optimisation, a 50MP Samsung JN5 ultrawide, and a 50MP Samsung JN9 periscope lens, paired with a 50MP front-facing camera.
Oppo Find X9 Pro, Oppo Find X9 Prices
Oppo Find X9 Pro’s price in India is expected to be below Rs 1,00,000, while the Find X9 may cost around Rs 65,000.