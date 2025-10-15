Tipped — Oppo Find X9 Pro, Oppo Find X9 India Launch Date, Prices, Features

In India, the Find X9 Pro and Find X9 will be powered by the same MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset as the Chinese models, which is claimed to deliver up to 33% faster graphics and 42% better battery efficiency compared to previous models. The Pro version could come with up to 16GB RAM and 512GB storage.

The Find X9 Pro is tipped to feature a 6.78-inch flat OLED screen with 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, while the Find X9 may get a 6.59-inch 2K LTPO OLED display, also with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The Find X9 Pro could sport a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP Sony LYT-828 primary sensor, a 50MP Samsung JN5 ultrawide, and a 200MP Samsung HP5 telephoto periscope lens with 3x digital zoom. Oppo has already confirmed a Hasselblad-tuned 200MP telephoto lens for the Pro variant.

The standard Oppo Find X9 is tipped to include a 50MP Sony LYT-808 main camera with optical image optimisation, a 50MP Samsung JN5 ultrawide, and a 50MP Samsung JN9 periscope lens, paired with a 50MP front-facing camera.