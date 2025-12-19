TikTok Says It Signed Agreements For New US Joint Venture

The memo outlined a deal that matched what the White House announced in September, which was pending approval from China at the time. Chew’s memo Thursday did not mention China’s opinion on the transaction, which would wrest some — but not total — control of TikTok US from ByteDance. Under the arrangement, 50% of the investors in TikTok US will be new, with Oracle, Silver Lake and MGX, an Abu Dhabi-based investment company, each retaining 15% ownership; 30.1% will be held by affiliates of certain existing investors of ByteDance; and 19.9% will be retained by ByteDance.

The terms outlined in the CEO’s memo appear to leave the door open for ByteDance to potentially retain oversight of key parts of US TikTok, an app used by half the country. ByteDance’s involvement has long been a sticking point in negotiations, and has led critics, including members of Trump’s own party, to argue that the arrangement the White House negotiated may not pass legal muster. The national security law passed and signed under former President Joe Biden mandated that TikTok US and ByteDance have no operational relationship.

ByteDance’s coveted content algorithms are considered central to TikTok’s business. Under the version of the deal recently outlined by the White House, ByteDance is expected to license its AI recommendation technology to the newly created US TikTok entity, which will use the existing algorithm to retrain a new system on US data that is secured by Oracle, TikTok’s cloud partner.

Oracle’s role as a data security guard has also raised concerns. The arrangement mirrors an earlier TikTok-Oracle collaboration proposed years ago to the US government as a solve to similar concerns about TikTok’s Chinese ownership. That team-up, called Project Texas, was ultimately rejected by the US government and deemed insufficient to address national security issues.

If finalised, the deal will remove a persistent issue in Beijing-Washington relations and signal progress in broader negotiations between the two countries, which have sparred on trade and other issues.