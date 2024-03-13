TikTok Plans Full Legal Fight If US Divestment Bill Becomes Law

TikTok Chief Executive Officer Shou Chew went to Capitol Hill on Tuesday to lobby against a bill that would force the app’s Chinese parent to sell it or face a ban in the US. The bill was advanced by a key committee last week, and to move forward, the bill would need to clear a floor vote in the US House of Representatives on Wednesday — the furthest any federal TikTok legislation has gotten. The company will continue making its case to members in the Senate, where the existing bill from the House has no co-sponsor, said one of the people familiar with the matter.