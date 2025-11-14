TikTok Launches 'Bulletin Board' For Creators: Here’s How Latest Feature Works

The goal is to help creators share quick updates and announcements, giving them a new way to reach their audiences. The feature is designed to help creators and brands build community by sharing updates, news and exclusive content, as per the official release.

Instead of posting through a Story or regular TikTok post, creators can use the bulletin board to share their updates. It also allows accounts to promote content by sending it directly to followers.

According to TechCrunch, TikTok had been testing this new feature since June. During the beta test phase, the video sharing platform witnessed artists use bulletin boards to share new music and invite followers to pre-save upcoming releases. Media outlets like People magazine and sports teams like Paris Saint-Germain FC also used the feature to share news and updates.

“Just like everything on TikTok, all content must adhere to our Community Guidelines, which we enforce using a combination of technology and human moderators,” TikTok explained in a blog post. “Our safety tools for muting, blocking, and reporting users and content are available within the bulletin board to help keep communities safe and positive.”

Creators can start a bulletin board by going to their inbox and selecting the option. They can turn the ‘Show on profile’ setting on or off to control visibility and pick a name for their board.

Followers can join by clicking the bulletin board’s name under the creator’s bio. Once joined, they receive notifications in their inbox whenever the creator posts.