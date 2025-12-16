Threads Rolls Out Expanded Communities Feature, Tests Engagement-Based Badges For Select Users

Meta confirmed on Monday that Threads is rolling out more topics across its communities feature. The microblogging platform is testing new badges for users based on their engagement in a community.

Threads introduced its communities feature in October, with over 100 topic-based groups aimed at boosting competition with other social platforms. Areas covered included basketball, television, K-pop and books.

With the newest rollout, Threads now hosts upwards of 200 communities, including dedicated spaces for teams like the Lakers, Knicks and Spurs, reported TechCrunch.

Alongside its community expansion, the company is piloting a new feature called ‘flairs' that allows users to add personalised labels beneath their usernames. The feature, widely used on Reddit, enables members to exhibit interests such as team loyalties in NBA groups or authorship within book communities.

“Members can add a label to show what they talk about in their community. For example, you can specify which team you would like to discuss in NBA Threads. Community champions choose the flair options, and any flair you select will appear on all your posts in that community,” Meta said in a newsroom post.