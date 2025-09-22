'This Will Haunt Every Buyer': Tech Vlogger Flags Major Flaw In iPhone 17 Design

The iPhone 17 series of phones are vulnerable to scratches and scuffs compared to its predecessors, according to recent reports.

A YouTube video from the channel 'JerryRigEverything', run by tech blogger Zack Nelson, reported that the edges of the phone's camera bump are most vulnerable to scrapes, making the colour chip away quite easily.

The iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 pro have a shiny new coat of colour created by an anodised aluminium layer. On the face of it, it is a tough material, with the vlogger saying that it is "second only to diamonds in hardness."

He said that the sharp corners of the camera bump are weakest point of the coating, due to lack of plating to secure the aluminum oxide.

"They ignored an international standard and it's going to haunt every single person who buys this phone, and there's no way to fix it," Nelson said.

He stated that the reason for this was because Apple chose style over durability, opting to not use methods to protect the corners.

"For some reason, Apple didn’t add a chamfer, fillet, or radius around the camera plateau, and I think it was intentional, so it looks cooler," he said.