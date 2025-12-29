This Tech Giant Defined AI In 2025, And It's Not Musk Or Bezos

Despite having made his way into the White House for a short-run, and unveiling a notable AI chatbot such as Grok via his firm xAI, billionaire Elon Musk did not define AI in 2025.

According to Bloomberg, Oracle's co-founder Larry Ellison defined the trajectory of AI advancement in 2025, despite lagging two spots behind Elon Musk (who took first place) in the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, at fourth place.

Ellison currently has a net worth of $252 billion as compared to Musk's $631 billion. He did, however, see the largest wealth increase in a single day in September 2025 due to AI.

The 81-year-old chairman of Oracle made $89 billion within a day to have his wealth reach $388 billion at that time, the largest jump in net worth recorded by the Bloomberg Billionaires Index in a single day.

This was due to Oracle's stock skyrocketing by 40% after strong quarterly earnings, and an aggressive growth forecast for its AI-driven cloud services.

The stock was also upbeat due to a deal with OpenAI worth over $300 billion to rent a large amount of computing power from Oracle, becoming the company's largest customer.