Thinking Of Switching From Gmail To Zoho Mail? Here’s What Changes To Expect

Zoho Mail, the homegrown email service, is positioning itself as a privacy-first alternative to Gmail. The platform has gained further attention after Home Minister Amit Shah publicly endorsed the service. It won’t be wrong to say that Shah’s comment gave Zoho Mail a visibility boost in a market long dominated by Google.

Unlike Gmail, which relies on Google’s integrated ecosystem and advertising model, Zoho Mail focuses on user privacy. The service promises an ad-free inbox, strong end-to-end encryption and easy integration with other Zoho products such as Zoho WorkDrive, CRM, and Projects.