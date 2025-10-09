Thinking Of Switching From Gmail To Zoho Mail? Here’s What Changes To Expect
Switching from Gmail to Zoho Mail offers a privacy-first, ad-free alternative, but users must prepare for some functional differences during the migration process.
Zoho Mail, the homegrown email service, is positioning itself as a privacy-first alternative to Gmail. The platform has gained further attention after Home Minister Amit Shah publicly endorsed the service. It won’t be wrong to say that Shah’s comment gave Zoho Mail a visibility boost in a market long dominated by Google.
Unlike Gmail, which relies on Google’s integrated ecosystem and advertising model, Zoho Mail focuses on user privacy. The service promises an ad-free inbox, strong end-to-end encryption and easy integration with other Zoho products such as Zoho WorkDrive, CRM, and Projects.
How To Make The Switch
Migrating from Gmail to Zoho Mail is designed to be simple and secure, ensuring minimal data loss.
Open a browser of your choice and enter Zoho Mail. You can opt for the free version or take a premium plan.
Next, you need to enable IMAP on Gmail. For this, navigate to Gmail’s settings, under Forwarding and POP/IMAP, and switch on IMAP access. This enables Zoho Mail to safely fetch existing emails, contacts and folders.
Then, within Zoho Mail, go to the Import/Export section and launch the Migration Wizard. This tool transfers your Gmail emails, address book and folder structure while maintaining data integrity.
Once the import is complete, configure Gmail to forward all new emails automatically to your Zoho Mail inbox.
Finally, update your contacts and accounts across social media, financial and professional platforms.
Users should be aware of a few caveats. Migrating large inboxes, especially decade-old accounts, may cause temporary delays or partial data transfer. Also, Gmail-specific functions such as labels, filters and integrations with Google Drive or Keep will no longer work once the switch is made.
Features Of Zoho Mail
Streams: Enables smooth teamwork through posts, tagging, and task management within shared groups.
Email sharing: Allows users to tag colleagues for input directly within email threads.
S/MIME: Adds advanced security with digital signatures and encryption.
Email retention: Offers enterprise-level backup and quick retrieval of specific messages.
eWidget: Integrates Zoho Mail with other Zoho apps and third-party tools for improved productivity.
Control panel: Gives administrators complete control over user accounts and settings.
Zoho Mail has been trending on Google since Oct. 8. Searches for Zoho Mail peaked at around 10:10 am on Oct. 9, reflecting a rise in interest.