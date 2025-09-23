Thieves Steal $150,000 In Crypto Via Verified Steam Game Carrying Malware

Scammers stole up to $150,000 in crypto currency from unsuspecting gamers and live streamers, according to reports, using trojan malware hidden in video game files.

Blockblasters, the game that these victims downloaded, was a free-to-play 2D platformer with a charming retro aesthetic. The game was available on digital storefront Steam from July 30 to Sept. 22.

According to digital scam investigator, ZachXBT, the game stole over $150,000 from 261 Steam accounts, as reported by BleepingComputer.

The frauds used intricate methods of entrapment to ensnare victims. The most prominent one was spear phishing, which typically involves finding out personal information about the target and using it to build trust with them, and create a rapport until the victim is tricked into downloading a malware ridden file.

According to an 'X' post from vx-underground, who monitors malware, the scammers would ask streamers (who were publicly noted for holding wealth in cryptocurrency) and ask them if they were interested in being paid to promote their game on stream.

Those who downloaded the game found their crypto wallets drained.