These Two Apple iPhones Are Now Vintage — Their Repair Options Limited
Apple and service providers can still offer hardware service, but only if parts remain available.
Apple has added the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max to its vintage products list. Launched in 2019, these models will receive the latest iOS 26 update, though they may not support the upcoming major iOS 27 release.
Apple classifies a product as vintage when more than five years (but less than seven) have passed since it was last sold. This status marks the beginning of limited official support.
Other Devices Added To Vintage List
In the same update, Apple added several other products to the vintage category, including:
All variants of the 2019 Apple Watch Series 5.
The 2020 13-inch MacBook Air.
The 2019 iPad Air (3rd generation, cellular model).
The remaining 128GB configuration of the 2017 iPhone 8 Plus.
Why Vintage And Obsolete Status Matters
Vintage status signals that repair options are limited. Apple and service providers can still offer hardware service, but only if parts remain available. However, in about two years, these devices will likely become obsolete — meaning Apple will discontinue all hardware support.
An exception applies to Mac laptops, which may qualify for battery-only repairs up to 10 years after last sale, subject to parts availability. If you own one of these devices and need repairs, consider addressing them soon while parts are more readily available.
Current Vintage iPhone Models
Apple’s support page currently lists these iPhone models as vintage:
iPhone 4 (8GB).
iPhone 5.
iPhone 6s (16GB, 64GB, 128GB).
iPhone 6s Plus.
iPhone 7.
iPhone 7 Plus.
iPhone 7 (Product) Red.
iPhone 8 (64GB, 128GB, 256GB).
iPhone 8 (Product) Red.
iPhone 8 Plus (64GB, 128GB, 256GB).
iPhone 8 Plus (Product) Red.
iPhone X.
iPhone XS.
iPhone XS Max.
iPhone 11 Pro.
iPhone 11 Pro Max.
Current Obsolete iPhone Models
Apple’s page also lists these models as obsolete:
iPhone.
iPhone 3G (China mainland) (8GB).
iPhone 3G (8GB, 16GB).
iPhone 3GS (China mainland) (16GB, 32GB).
iPhone 3GS (8GB).
iPhone 3GS (16GB, 32GB).
iPhone 4 CDMA.
iPhone 4 CDMA (8GB).
iPhone 4 (16GB, 32GB).
iPhone 4 GSM (8GB), Black.
iPhone 4S.
iPhone 4S (8GB).
iPhone 5C.
iPhone 5S.
iPhone 6.
iPhone 6 Plus.
iPhone 6s (32GB).
iPhone 6s Plus (32GB).
iPhone SE (1st generation).