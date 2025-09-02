These iPhones Are Now ‘Vintage’ — You Might Want To Upgrade As iPhone 17 Launch Approaches

Apple is preparing for its most significant launch event of the year, where it will unveil the much-anticipated iPhone 17 series. However, just days prior to the event, the Cupertino major has discreetly moved a select number of its older devices to its official “Vintage” list.

This move indicates the cessation of support for older products, which also means that you might want to upgrade if you’re using a vintage iPhone because it’ll be soon obsolete.