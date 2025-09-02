These iPhones Are Now ‘Vintage’ — You Might Want To Upgrade As iPhone 17 Launch Approaches
You might want to upgrade if you’re using a vintage iPhone because it’ll be soon obsolete.
Apple is preparing for its most significant launch event of the year, where it will unveil the much-anticipated iPhone 17 series. However, just days prior to the event, the Cupertino major has discreetly moved a select number of its older devices to its official “Vintage” list.
This move indicates the cessation of support for older products, which also means that you might want to upgrade if you’re using a vintage iPhone because it’ll be soon obsolete.
Which Apple iPhones, Devices Are Now Vintage?
The latest iPhones to join Apple’s vintage list are:
iPhone 8 Plus (64GB and 256GB models)
iPhone X
As of September 2025, the most recent iPhones added to this list are the iPhone X, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone 8, and iPhone 8 Plus. While the 128GB version of the iPhone 8 Plus is still not on the list, it could appear anytime in the future.
Also, iPhone 4 (8GB), iPhone 5, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone SE, and iPhone 7 Plus are already on the vintage list.
Apart from iPhones, some other Apple devices are now vintage. These include:
11-inch MacBook Air
13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Pro Models
What Is Apple’s Vintage List?
Apple typically designates a device as vintage once it has been out of official distribution for five years. iPhones classified as vintage continue to qualify for repairs from Apple and its authorised service providers. Nevertheless, the availability of spare parts determines whether these repairs can be carried out. These devices also typically do not get updates for the latest iOS versions.
Unfortunately, in two years, Apple will classify these devices as obsolete too. Apple’s obsolete list includes devices that have not been distributed for 7 years. This means that although spare parts may still exist, Apple will entirely discontinue hardware support for the obsolete devices, making them vulnerable and warranting an urgent upgrade.