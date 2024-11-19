NDTV ProfitTechnologyThese Apple iPhone And Watch Models Are Now In The Vintage, Obsolete List
These Apple iPhone And Watch Models Are Now In The Vintage, Obsolete List

Apple iPhone Xs Max and iPhone 6s Plus are now in the vintage list.

19 Nov 2024, 01:18 PM IST
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Apple iPhone XS Max has been added to the &nbsp;vintage list. (Photo source: Apple)</p></div>
Apple iPhone XS Max has been added to the  vintage list. (Photo source: Apple)

Apple has declared some of its older smartphones and watch models as vintage and obsolete. Notably, a few of the most popular iPhone and Apple Watch models are among the newest Apple devices that have been included in the outdated and vintage list.

Vintage And Obsolete Lists

Below are the devices that have found their way into the vintage and obsolete lists:

Vintage:

  • iPhone Xs Max.

  • iPhone 6s Plus.

Obsolete:

  • Apple Watch Series 2 Aluminium (38mm).

  • Apple Watch Series 2 Aluminium (42mm).

  • Apple Watch Series 2 Stainless Steel (38mm).

  • Apple Watch Series 2 Stainless Steel (42mm).

According to the tech major, products that were discontinued for sale more than five and less than seven years ago are classified as vintage. Apple stops providing hardware support for some of its technologically outdated products. However, if parts are available, users may receive service and parts for up to seven years or for a longer period of time as required by law.

Likewise, Apple devices that have been off the market for more than seven years are on the obsolete list.

However, Mac laptops can qualify for a battery-only repair for up to 10 years from the day the device went into distribution, depending on the availability of components.

Apple classifies its devices according to their last date of distribution rather than their launch date. For example, the iPhone XS Max (released in 2018) and iPhone 6s Plus (released in 2015) were both added to the vintage list at the same time, according to their last distribution date.

