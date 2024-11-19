These Apple iPhone And Watch Models Are Now In The Vintage, Obsolete List

According to the tech major, products that were discontinued for sale more than five and less than seven years ago are classified as vintage. Apple stops providing hardware support for some of its technologically outdated products. However, if parts are available, users may receive service and parts for up to seven years or for a longer period of time as required by law.

Likewise, Apple devices that have been off the market for more than seven years are on the obsolete list.

However, Mac laptops can qualify for a battery-only repair for up to 10 years from the day the device went into distribution, depending on the availability of components.

Apple classifies its devices according to their last date of distribution rather than their launch date. For example, the iPhone XS Max (released in 2018) and iPhone 6s Plus (released in 2015) were both added to the vintage list at the same time, according to their last distribution date.