The Hallucination Problem With AI: Cross-Check Numbers During Research, Says Screener AI's Pratyush Mittal

Sumit Chanda, founder of Jarvis Invest, whose platform started in 2016, also focused on the importance of proprietary, validated models.

"Equity research was a manual process decades ago. The amount of data available now is multifold," he said.

Jarvis Invest's strategy has been to look at the bigger picture first. "We go top down," he explained, noting their early work in studying how Indian markets react to global events and building a model for cross-country correlation.

Chanda stressed the need to constantly refine the system. "We have to train AI systems to track patterns," he said.

Jarvis Invest's dedication to reliability means they use "our own models, no GPT or Perplexity, it doesn't hallucinate, there is a process of validation." This focus on proprietary tech is aimed at securing an "alpha" edge. He concluded by explaining, "We are sourcing all data ourselves by our engines."

Despite the revolutionary capabilities of AI, the consensus among the founders is that human judgment remains irreplaceable.

"AI plus human is always better than just having one," Sumit Chanda said.

Looking ahead, Chanda predicted a future where the technology becomes commonplace, making it more affordable for investors.

"AI systems and subscriptions will be commoditized and priced lower."