'That Day Isn’t Far When...': Jyotiraditya Scindia Highlights India’s Digital Boom, Telecom Journey

India has transitioned from being a "technology taker" to the :digital flag bearer of the world," said Jyotiraditya Scindia, Minister of Communications and NE.

Speaking at the India Mobile Congress 2025, outlining India's transformation into a self-reliant nation, Scindia said, "the day is not far when world will say that it is dependent on India."

The 9th edition of the India Mobile Congress, jointly organised by the Department of Telecommunications and the Cellular Operators Association of India, will be held until Oct. 11 under the theme 'Innovate to Transform'.

Scindia noted, "IMC 2025 will showcase how India's telecom industry is rapidly growing. We believe the 9th edition of IMC will be successful."