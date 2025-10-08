'That Day Isn’t Far When...': Jyotiraditya Scindia Highlights India’s Digital Boom, Telecom Journey
The Union Minister highlighted that, India will become world's largest digitally skilled force soon.
India has transitioned from being a "technology taker" to the :digital flag bearer of the world," said Jyotiraditya Scindia, Minister of Communications and NE.
Speaking at the India Mobile Congress 2025, outlining India's transformation into a self-reliant nation, Scindia said, "the day is not far when world will say that it is dependent on India."
The 9th edition of the India Mobile Congress, jointly organised by the Department of Telecommunications and the Cellular Operators Association of India, will be held until Oct. 11 under the theme 'Innovate to Transform'.
Scindia noted, "IMC 2025 will showcase how India's telecom industry is rapidly growing. We believe the 9th edition of IMC will be successful."
Powering the future together for Indiaâs Digital & Telecom Revolution at #IMC2025 under the able leadership of PM Shri @narendramodi jið®ð³ #PMatIMC2025 pic.twitter.com/5NidJNoz9R— Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) October 8, 2025
Broadband Subscribers
Scindia highlighted that "India has 944 million broadband subscribers."
"Our mobile data costs have fallen in the last 11 years by 98%. There was a time when a single minute of voice was a luxury, and access was an aspiration," he said.
"Today, India is home to 1.2 billion mobile subscribers, representing 20% of the world's mobile population. The country has grown from 60 million broadband users to 944 million internet subscribers in 11 years, Scindia added.
Highlighting India’s rapid progress in the digital and telecom sectors, the minister stated that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, the country is witnessing a new technological revolution driven by the 4D system—Democracy, Demography, Digital-first approach, and Delivery.
“India's ambition extends beyond 5G, with the Bharat 6G Alliance expected to contribute 10% of global patents,” the Union Minister added. Scindia also emphasised that India’s telecom and digital growth is setting a global example, with 5G connectivity now covering 99.9% of the country’s districts and data prices among the lowest in the world at just Rs 9.11 per GB.
India's DPI Model
The Union Minister highlighted that India will become the world's largest digitally skilled force soon. "I appeal to all of you today, design here, solve here, scale for everywhere. India innovates, and the world transforms," the Minister said at the event.
On India's Digital Public Infrastructure, Scindia said,"20 countries are in talks to adopt India's DPI model."
India's ambition extends beyond 5G, Scindia said, adding that the Bharat 6G Alliance aims for 10% of patents, as standards are being set for 6G. "India today is a product nation, distinct from being a service nation," he added.
"The Prime Minister's resolve with the PLI scheme (Production-Linked Incentive scheme) today has resulted in close to Rs 91,000 crore of new production, Rs 80,000 crore of exports and the creation of 30,000 new jobs," Scindia said.
The Minister also noted that there will be a Startup World Cup in IMC. "500 companies will be looking forward to get funding from top 16 VCs," he noted.