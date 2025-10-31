Tests Indicate New Feature: Will Google Maps Get A Power-Saving Mode For Android Users?
Google Maps is reportedly testing a new power-saving mode on Android devices that aims to reduce battery consumption when navigating.
A new power saving mode has reportedly been discovered in a recent beta version of the Google Maps app for Android smartphones, hinting that Google is working on a feature to reduce battery drain while navigating.
Google Maps is known to consume significant battery power due to its continuous GPS tracking and active screen usage. To address this, the company appears to be testing a feature that could help users extend battery life, potentially adding an extra hour or two on long drives, according to a report in Android Authority. It remains unclear whether the feature will be rolled out in the public version of the app.
According to the Android Authority report, an APK teardown of the Google Maps app version 25.44.03.824313610 revealed evidence of the development of a new “power saving” mode. The code strings indicate that the mode may limit on-screen information, showing only essential navigation details such as upcoming turns to conserve power.
The publication also reported that users might be able to enable this mode by pressing the power button while driving or directly within the app. Screenshots included in the report show a monochrome user interface, where most colours and non-essential text, such as street names, are stripped away, leaving only crucial navigation elements visible.
The monochrome design appears to be a deliberate choice to save power. Google has previously stated that darker colour palettes consume less energy, according to a report in 9to5 Google.
This feature is expected to be particularly helpful for long trips, where conserving battery is often a challenge. However, Google has not confirmed whether it plans to make the feature available in the stable release.
Earlier this year, Google rolled out several updates to Maps. In August, it integrated Gemini Live for enhanced real-time assistance, while in March, the company introduced AI-powered tools to improve travel planning, offering personalised trip suggestions through AI Overviews in Search, Maps, and Lens.