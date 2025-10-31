Tests Indicate New Feature: Will Google Maps Get A Power-Saving Mode For Android Users?

A new power saving mode has reportedly been discovered in a recent beta version of the Google Maps app for Android smartphones, hinting that Google is working on a feature to reduce battery drain while navigating.

Google Maps is known to consume significant battery power due to its continuous GPS tracking and active screen usage. To address this, the company appears to be testing a feature that could help users extend battery life, potentially adding an extra hour or two on long drives, according to a report in Android Authority. It remains unclear whether the feature will be rolled out in the public version of the app.

According to the Android Authority report, an APK teardown of the Google Maps app version 25.44.03.824313610 revealed evidence of the development of a new “power saving” mode. The code strings indicate that the mode may limit on-screen information, showing only essential navigation details such as upcoming turns to conserve power.