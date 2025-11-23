Tesla's Advanced AI Chip Coming Soon: Elon Musk Invites Applicants To Join Team

Elon Musk, on Sunday revealed that Tesla has been quietly advancing its AI chip and board engineering capabilities for many years, establishing the company as a leader in real-world AI deployment. Tesla’s AI chips, already embedded in several million vehicles and data centers, as per Musk.

In a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Musk wrote, "Most people don’t know that Tesla has had an advanced AI chip and board engineering team for many years. That team has already designed and deployed several million AI chips in our cars and data centers. These chips are what enable Tesla to be the leader in real-world AI." [sic]

Musk disclosed that the current chip generation in Tesla vehicles is AI4, with AI5 nearing completion, and development already underway on AI6.

Tesla plans to launch a new AI chip design into volume production every 12 months, a cadence that aims to surpass the combined production volume of all other AI chip manufacturers globally. "Read that sentence again, as I’m not kidding," Musk quipped.